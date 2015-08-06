The most provocative and controversial music video program to ever air on BET is making it’s triumphant return to television.

Back by popular demand, the network has https://theurbandaily.cassiuslife.com/2015/07/20/is-bet-uncut-coming-back/ is coming to a late night TV screen near you in 2015. The announcement was made via the BET Twitter page late Wednesday evening.

We saw the #ArchThatBackChallenge and thought what better time to let ya'll know #BETUncut is coming back than NOW! pic.twitter.com/XLAlkNFxYr — BET (@BET) August 6, 2015

Those of us who are familiar with the history of the program during its’ original 5-year run from 2001 to 2006 will remember that it was a platform for the most cutting edge lyrical content and NSFW visuals in hip hop to thrive nearly uncensored and without apology. Due to the presence of topless and nearly naked women in many of videos played on Uncut, the show also sparked much discussion about the objectification of women and the promoting of negative stereotypes of Black women in rap music videos.

Among the most popular BET Uncut staples were videos like 50 Cent’s “Many Men”, Mystikal & Pharrel’s “Shake Ya Ass,” and of course, Nelly’s “Tip Drill.” However, given how accepting mainstream media and pop culture has become of nudity when purposed for “arts and/or entertainment,” even the most jaw-dropping of Uncut-worthy videos from 10 years ago will likely not even compare to what will be seen once the second run of the program is underway.

BET Uncut will officially return on Tuesday August 11, 2015 at 11:00 p.m.

Hide Your Kids, Hide Your Wife – BET Uncut Is Officially Headed Back To Television was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted August 6, 2015

