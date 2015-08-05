Lenny Kravitz rocked out with his c**k out. Unfortunately for Kravitz, he literally did just that.

Kravitz was playing a show in Stockholm, promoting his latest album Strut, when his extra tight leather pants split open. He was crouching down as he doing during guitar work when the NSFW exposure happened.

This isn’t a word of mouth legend akin to Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game. There’s a picture of Kravitz’s babymaker floating around social media right now. We won’t post the explicit version here, but if you really want to see it, you’ll be fine if you use a search button.

Lenny Kravitz’s leather pants split on stage and the world saw his Little Lenny http://t.co/nsOQtP3ulz #mashable — Bob Untz (@UntzUntzWubWub) August 4, 2015

The show didn’t stop after Kravitz revealed he might’ve went commando. He got a new pair of pants and continued on.

Kravitz didn’t address what happened yet. However, he did post a few glorious shots of his Stockholm performance as if the world doesn’t know happened.

UPDATE: Kravitz has spoken.

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

Zoe Kravitz To Play A Hit Woman in ‘Black Belle’

Every Star Set To Appear On ‘Empire’ Season 2… So Far

Lenny Kravitz Accidentally Exposes His Manhood On-Stage (Updated) was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted August 5, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: