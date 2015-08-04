Will Smith has fired back at rumors saying that he and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith are in the process of ending they 17-year marriage.

Taking to Facebook yesterday (August 3), the rapper-turned-actor denounced any rumors that were spreading, stating that if he ever decided to leave his “Queen” he’d tell the world himself. Read Will’s response to the gossip below:

Under normal circumstances, I don’t usually respond to foolishness. (Because it’s contagious) But, so many people have extended me their “deepest condolences” that I figured – “What the hell… I can be foolish, too!”

So, in the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness… Jada and I are…

NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!! : -)

I promise you all – if I ever decide to divorce my Queen – I SWEAR I’ll tell you myself!

‪#‎Dumb People Should Have to Wear Scarlet D’s

Jada Pinkett also took to Twitter to confirm Will’s statement.

My king has spoken. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) August 3, 2015

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Will & Jada Pinkett Smith To Produce Comedic High School Film

Will Smith Might Be The Luckiest Husband On Earth

Frank Ocean’s Brother Trolls Fans Waiting For New Album

Naomi Campbell Sentenced To Six Months In Sicilian Prison For Paparazzi Assault

Will Smith: ‘If I Ever Divorce My Queen, I’ll Tell You Myself’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted August 4, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: