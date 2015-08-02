Here’s The Release Date, Tracklist & Artwork For Dr. Dre’s Surprise New Album ‘Compton: The Soundtrack’

Dr. Dre is next up to set the hip hop world ablaze in 2015.

Just ahead of the very highly-anticipated N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton hitting theaters in 2 weeks, Dre announced today that he will be releasing his first album since 2001. Dropping the bombshell on his Apple Music Beats 1 show “The Pharmacy,” Dre revealed that the project is inspired by the film and will be titled “Compton: The Soundtrack.” Here’s a look at the album’s very fitting cover artwork.

Even more exciting is the fact that fans won’t even have to wait a full week to get their hands on arguably the most anticipated rap album of the decade, as it will officially be available on both iTunes and Apple Music on August 7. For those who really want to get a head start, “Compton: The Soundtrack” is also available for pre-order on iTunes right now.

In the midst of giving more details about the surprise album, which he called his “grand finale,” Dre also confirmed that his long-awaited “Detox” album will never see the light of day. He had this to say about the delay of “Detox” and why it was never released.

“The reason why Detox didn’t come out is because I didn’t like it. It wasn’t good. The record, it just wasn’t good. I’ma keep it all the way 1000 with you.”

Well, with this new album dropping in just a few days and featuring a who’s who of hip hop & R&B’s most wanted, we doubt that hearing Dre confirm the death of Detox is much of a let down. Nearly everyone who has gotten the opportunity to get in the studio with Dre has said that they always leave unsure of when their collabo will see the light of day, as he’s apparently never one to reveal exactly what he plans to do with the music once it’s complete, so we can’t help but wonder how many of the artists featured on this new album were just as surprised (and excited) as we were to see that they’d made the cut!

You can check out the official “Compton: The Soundtrack” tracklist below.

1. “Intro” (Dr. Dre)

2. “Talk About It” (Feat. King Mez & Justus)

3. “Genocide” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar, Marsha Ambrosius & Candice Pillay)

4. “It’s All On Me” (Feat. Justus & BJ the Chicago Kid)

5. “All In a Day’s Work” (Feat. Anderson Paak & Marsha Ambrosius)

6. “Darkside/Gone” (Feat. King Mez, Marsha Ambrosius & Kendrick Lamar)

7. “Loose Cannons” (Feat. Xzibit & COLD 187um)

8. “Issues” (Feat. Ice Cube & Anderson Paak)

9. “Deep Water” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar & Justus)

10. “One Shot One Kill” (Feat. Snoop Dogg)

11. “Just Another Day” (Feat. Asia Bryant)

12. “For the Love of Money” (Feat. Jill Scott & Jon Connor)

13. “Satisfiction” (Feat. Snoop Dogg, Marsha Ambrosius & King Mez)

14. “Animals” (Feat. Anderson Paak)

15. “Medicine Man” (Feat. Eminem, Candice Pillay & Anderson Paak)

16. “Talking To My Diary” (Dr. Dre)

