CLOSE
Music
Home

Nicki Minaj Fires Back At Safaree’s Diss Track During Pink Print Tour Stop In Toronto [Video]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nicki Minaj & Safaree

Source: Mike Pont/ FilmMagic / Getty

Nicki Minaj has chosen to stay out of the crossfire as boyfriend Meek Mill’s explosive rap feud with Drake continues to heat up, but that certainly doesn’t mean she has any problems standing up for herself when found in a similar situation.

Three days after Drake dropped his first Meek diss track “Charged Up,” Nicki’s ex Safaree released his own lyrical retaliation on the Philly emcee in the form of a diss song titled “Lifeline.” Safaree felt the need to throw a few shots of his own on wax after Meek accused him of being gay somewhere in the midst of his anti-everybody Twitter tirade. But Meek wasn’t the only target in Safaree’s aim, as he also sent more than a few subliminal shots at Nicki, with the most notable being his insinuating that she still contacts him….and that he wrote some of her raps while they were together.

In response to Safaree’s claims, Nicki held no punches when she hit the stage in Toronto on Tuesday night during the latest stop on her U.S. Pink Print tour. Check out what she had to say in the video below.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

‘Is That A World Tour Or Your Girl’s Tour?’ Drake Dropped A New Meek Mill Diss Track While You Were Sleeping

Nicki Minaj’s Ex Safaree Just Dropped The Diss Record Nobody Wanted

Bonnie & Clyde 2015: Safaree Responds To Meek’s ‘Gay’ Diss & Nicki Shuts Him Down

Drake Proves He’s A Man Of His Word And Sends Charlagmagne Six Bottles

Nicki Minaj Fires Back At Safaree’s Diss Track During Pink Print Tour Stop In Toronto [Video] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

beef , break-up , celebrity couple , Diss Song , ex , feud , hip-hop , Lifeline , meek mill , nicki minaj , rap , Safaree , Social media , twitter , video

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close