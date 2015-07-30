Nicki Minaj Fires Back At Safaree’s Diss Track During Pink Print Tour Stop In Toronto [Video]

Nicki Minaj has chosen to stay out of the crossfire as boyfriend Meek Mill’s explosive rap feud with Drake continues to heat up, but that certainly doesn’t mean she has any problems standing up for herself when found in a similar situation.

Three days after Drake dropped his first Meek diss track “Charged Up,” Nicki’s ex Safaree released his own lyrical retaliation on the Philly emcee in the form of a diss song titled “Lifeline.” Safaree felt the need to throw a few shots of his own on wax after Meek accused him of being gay somewhere in the midst of his anti-everybody Twitter tirade. But Meek wasn’t the only target in Safaree’s aim, as he also sent more than a few subliminal shots at Nicki, with the most notable being his insinuating that she still contacts him….and that he wrote some of her raps while they were together.

In response to Safaree’s claims, Nicki held no punches when she hit the stage in Toronto on Tuesday night during the latest stop on her U.S. Pink Print tour. Check out what she had to say in the video below.

Rye Posted July 30, 2015

