Listen To Erykah Badu’s New Mixtape ‘FEEL BETTER, WORLD’

With everything going on in the world, Erykah Badu has some things to get off her chest – and she’s doing it through music.

Erykah Badu shares a new project filled with songs from her favorite funk, jazz, and soul artists. The Dallas singer/songwriter compiled all of her favorite recordings on a new mixtape titled FEEL BETTER, WORLD.

Erykah posted a message to her fans:

“ALL OVER THE GLOBE…KEEP WALKING TALL BROTHERS AND SISTERS. SOMEDAY WE WILL ALL BE FREE. THE WORLD IS IN NEED OF HEALING…. I CAREFULLY AND LOVINGLY SELECTED HIGH FREQUENCY TONES FOR THE SOUL…. PLEASE LISTEN FROM TOP TO BOTTOM. LOVE, ms. badu”

Stream her mixtape below.

