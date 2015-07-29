With everything going on in the world, Erykah Badu has some things to get off her chest – and she’s doing it through music.
Erykah Badu shares a new project filled with songs from her favorite funk, jazz, and soul artists. The Dallas singer/songwriter compiled all of her favorite recordings on a new mixtape titled FEEL BETTER, WORLD.
Erykah posted a message to her fans:
“ALL OVER THE GLOBE…KEEP WALKING TALL BROTHERS AND SISTERS. SOMEDAY WE WILL ALL BE FREE. THE WORLD IS IN NEED OF HEALING…. I CAREFULLY AND LOVINGLY SELECTED HIGH FREQUENCY TONES FOR THE SOUL…. PLEASE LISTEN FROM TOP TO BOTTOM.
LOVE, ms. badu”
Stream her mixtape below.
MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY
Erykah Badu’s New Film Is Streaming On Tidal
Azealia Banks Accuses Erykah Badu Of ‘Throwing Shade’ Via Twitter
Erykah Badu Makes Local News Better Again With Another Hilarious Video
Listen To Erykah Badu’s New Mixtape ‘FEEL BETTER, WORLD’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com