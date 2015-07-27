Kanye West Shares Words Of Support For Caitlyn Jenner On ‘I Am Cait’

Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner haven’t been very close before the latter came out. However, that didn’t stop West from lending his support for the new face of transgender issues.

In the premiere episode of I Am Cait, West stopped by Jenner’s place to offer up a few words of support. They were very thoughtful and very Kanye.

“I think this is one of the strongest things that have happened in our existence as human beings that are so controlled by perception,” West said. “But you couldn’t have been up against more: Your daughter is a supermodel, we are celebrities,and you were still like, ‘f**k everybody, this is who I am.’”

Can’t say they weren’t genuine. Watch the moment above.

