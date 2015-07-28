Listen To El-P’s Contribution To The ‘Fantastic Four’ Soundtrack

The upcoming Fantastic Four is a little more…um, diverse than the other two. That diversity spilled on to the music. A short while ago, El-P let slip that he scored the ending credits to the move. The producer half of Run The Jewels let the track loose on Friday’s WRTJ show on Beats 1 Radio.

El-P doesn’t dull down his signature aesthetics for the track, titled “Another Body.” It’s apocalyptic. It’s technically dense. It’s compellingly weird. Listen above. Fantastic Four and the ending credits officially hits theaters Aug. 7.

