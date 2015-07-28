Raven-Symone Rides For Taylor Swift; Compares Nicki Minaj To A Stripper

Raven-Symone is definitely on the #StopTalking2015 list, but the irony about that is, people on that list never know when to just shut up. And since she’s on The View, we have to suffer indefinitely.

Her latest rumination was on the Nicki Minaj & Taylor Swift VMA situation that got blown out of proportion. If you recall, MTV announced their 2015 Video Music Awards nominations earlier this week, and Minaj wasn’t thrilled that Anaconda wasn’t nominated, and went on a twitter rant insinuating that it was excluded because it featured curvy Black bodies, but when “other” artists do similar things they get rewarded.

Swift some how felt that Minaj was talking about her and tweeted her gripe to Nicki Minaj, and then everyone and their mama jumped in, not only blowing the situation out of proportion, but also adding their two cents where it really just didn’t belong.

Enter Raven-Symone. She believes that Swift’s video, Bad Blood deserves an MTV nomination because the women in the video were kicking butt, and promoting girl power.

But then her actual comment about it went all the way left while chatting with the her co-hosts on The View.

“I know about the strip clubs, I’m down for the strip clubs, handle your business. I’m there. But you don’t need videos where girls are naked that way. We need a healthy balance between overly sexed and non-overly sexed. And you need different kinds of music to cater to different things. You have to realize you’re catering to people under the age of 18,” she said.

Taylor Swift’s video for Bad Blood was actually good (the song, however, is another story, but I digress) and deserved a nod, but WHY is Raven-Symone even talking about strip clubs? The women in Anaconda weren’t naked. Yes, they were gyrating, but…never mind, we know who’s talking here.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, certainly. I just want Raven-Symone to stop trying so hard to be the ultimate contrarian troll (she probably doesn’t even believe half the stuff she says), and focus on learning the names of the seven continents.

In related news, Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj have actually mended fences, and in a recent Good Morning America interview, Minaj said she’d love to work with Swift. That would probably not be a good collaboration, but then again…pop music, so whatever.

17 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2804791”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2804791″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2804791″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2804791” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); This Week In Social Media: Nicki Blasts MTV; Foxy Brown’s Awkward Performance & More Source:Instagram 1 of 17 1. Nicki Minaj Blasts MTV & Taylor Swift Responded When MTV announced the nominations for the 2015 VMAs, they probably didn’t expect Nicki Minaj to drag then through the Internet mud because her “Anaconda” video didn’t make the cut. Shortly after the announcements, Nicki took to Twitter to confront MTV and wound up getting into a social media spat with Taylor Swift. Source:Instagram 2 of 17 2. Meek Mill Airs Out Drake Hours after Nicki’s twitter rant, Meek Mill went into a twitter tirade about her ex Safaree and called Drake a fraud. According to Meek, Drake has a ghostwriter. He grew upset when Drake allegedly sent him a verse for his album, he didn’t write. It got pretty ugly. Still no official word from Drake on this but we’re sure he still has his career intact. Source:Instagram 3 of 17 3. Kim Kardashian Speaks On #SandraBland Even Kim Kardashian had to speak our about the mysterious death of Sandra Bland. Celebrities from Nicki Minaj, Jussie Smollett, Jessie Williams, Taraji P. Henson and the list goes on have commented on this case. Source:Instagram 4 of 17 4. Chris Brown Finally Gets Out The Philippines Chris Brown found himself in the midst of international drama when he couldn’t exit the country of the Philippines. The country detained him for failing to perform a concert last New Years Eve. Chris has now officially left the country. Source:Instagram 5 of 17 5. Bow Wow & Erica Mena Share TMI On Instagram Hmmm….Bow Wow posted this video of him and fiancée Erica Mena and we’re like still trying to figure out why… Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman… — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 22, 2015 6 of 17 6. Katy Perry Puts Her Two Cents In The Nicki Minaj/Taylor Swift Twitter Beef Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have been sneak dissing each other for the last few years. After Taylor’s run-in with Nicki Minaj, Katy had to let it be known that Taylor had no business commenting. Pop star beef is getting serious. Source:Instagram 7 of 17 7. Beyonce & Blue Ivy Go Swimming We’re here for anything Blue Ivy related…even if it is just the back of her head. Source:Instagram 8 of 17 8. Aww…Fabolous Posts The Most Adorable Pic Of His Sons Fabolous posted this pic of his two sons Joso and Jones and all of our hearts melted. Isn’t this the cutest pic you’ve ever seen? Source:Instagram 9 of 17 9. Diddy Recovers From Knee Surgery After putting off knee surgery for about 2 years, Diddy finally went under the knife. We didn’t even know he needed surgery. What’s going on in this video? #foxy brown pic.twitter.com/KETyH7ZSZ4 — BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 24, 2015 10 of 17 10. What Is Going With Foxy Brown? Don’t worry Foxy, we’ve been this frustrated too. Lol. Source:Instagram 11 of 17 11. Kelly Rowland & Baby Titan Go For A Stroll Kelly Rowland rocked Beyonce’s BeyGood charity t-shirt while taking baby Titan for a walk. He’s getting so big already! Source:Instagram 12 of 17 12. Rihanna Unveals Her New Fragrance It seems that that Rihanna reign is never letting us. The pop star launched her new fragrance ‘Ri Ri’ this week. Source:Instagram 13 of 17 13. Khloe Kardashian Twerks At Kylie Jenner’s Graduation Party There’s no way Khloe’s booty can be real. We’re very suspicious. Source:Instagram 14 of 17 14. Ludacris Is The Latest Star To Appear On ‘Empire’ Ludacris revealed his guest role on season two of “Empire.” Ludacris is continuing his acting work. Remember his epic role on “Law & Order: SVU?” Source:Instagram 15 of 17 15. Nick Cannon Worked Himself Into The Hospital Nick Cannon is one of the hardest working men in the business. But he has a tendency to do too much! He landed in the hospital this week where he’s expected to recover. Get well soon! Source:Instagram 16 of 17 16. Lil Scrappy Reveals Custody Battle Lil Scrappy revealed his custody fight with baby’s mother Erica Dixon. He claims he hasn’t seen his daughter. But we also know that he owed over $50,000 in child support. Hopefully, they’ll resolve this issue for Emani’s sake. Source:Instagram 17 of 17 17. Taraji P. Henson Gives New Meaning To The Last Name Lyon We’re not sure if this is for her of for Cookie. But judging from the 1995 choker, we’re going to say it’s for Cookie. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2804791”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2804791″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2804791″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2804791” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Raven-Symone Rides For Taylor Swift; Compares Nicki Minaj To A Stripper This Week In Social Media: Nicki Blasts MTV; Foxy Brown’s Awkward Performance & More jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2804791”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2804791″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2804791″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2804791” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

RELATED POSTS

Nicki Minaj Spoke To Taylor Swift About Their Twitter Beef For Hours

From Nicki Minaj To Sandra Bland: The Angry Black Woman Trope Is A Dangerously Common Media Narrative

Raven-Symone Rides For Taylor Swift; Compares Nicki Minaj To A Stripper was originally published on hellobeautiful.com