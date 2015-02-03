CLOSE
National
Houston Family: ‘Bobbi Kristina Is Fighting For Her Life’

Bobbi Kristina

NEWARK, NJ – FEBRUARY 17: Bobbi Kristina Houston Brown arrives at Whigham Funeral Home for a private viewing for her mother Whitney Houston on February 17, 2012 in Newark, New Jersey. Whitney Houston was found dead in her hotel room at The Beverly Hilton hotel on February 11, 2012. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

UPDATED 2/3/15, 9:50 A.M. EST: Drugs were indeed found at Bobbi Kristina’s residence. In addition, the initially unnamed friend that was with husband Nick Gordon when Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive is Maxwell Byron Lomas, reports the Urban Daily:

In response to our request to confirm the reports of a second search, the Roswell Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Lisa Holland told The Urban Daily the following:

“We have not returned to the house since the incident, and we will not be making any further statements about this rescue call.”

Also, the identity of the friend who was with Bobbi Kristina’s husband, Nick Gordon, has been revealed. According to a police report obtained by My Fox Atlanta, Maxwell Byron Lomas was there when Bobbi Kristina was found submerged in water, in a bathtub.

Houston Family: 'Bobbi Kristina Is Fighting For Her Life'

Bobbi Kristina , Nick Gordon , whitney houston

Photos
