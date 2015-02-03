Houston Family: ‘Bobbi Kristina Is Fighting For Her Life’

UPDATED 2/3/15, 9:50 A.M. EST: Drugs were indeed found at Bobbi Kristina’s residence. In addition, the initially unnamed friend that was with husband Nick Gordon when Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive is Maxwell Byron Lomas, reports the Urban Daily:

In response to our request to confirm the reports of a second search, the Roswell Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Lisa Holland told The Urban Daily the following:

“We have not returned to the house since the incident, and we will not be making any further statements about this rescue call.”

Also, the identity of the friend who was with Bobbi Kristina’s husband, Nick Gordon, has been revealed. According to a police report obtained by My Fox Atlanta, Maxwell Byron Lomas was there when Bobbi Kristina was found submerged in water, in a bathtub.