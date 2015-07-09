CLOSE
National
Home

Serena Williams Defeats Maria Sharapova In Wimbledon Semifinals

0 reads
Leave a comment
Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2015

Source: Julian Finney / Getty

A second “Serena Slam” is looking more and more likely by the match. Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova in the Wimbledon semifinals today. Williams earned a comfortable win against Sharapova with her powerful return, dominating the match with cool ease against her unnerved opponent. She’s now secured her spot in the women’s finals.

Earlier this week, she defeated her older sister Venus Williams, in what could be their final matchup against each other in their careers.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY 

DeAndre Jordan Signs With Clippers After They Refuse To Leave His Side..Or His Home

Jason Pierre-Paul’s Finger Amputated After Fireworks Accident

Drake’s At Wimbledon, Going ‘0 To 100′ With New Famous Friends

Williams Sisters At Wimbledon: A Look Back At The Venus & Serena Rivalry

Who Is Dustin Brown, The Jamaican-German Tennis Player Who Beat Rafael Nadal?

Serena Williams Defeats Maria Sharapova In Wimbledon Semifinals was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Maria Sharapova , serena williams , wimbledon

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close