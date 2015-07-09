Serena Williams Defeats Maria Sharapova In Wimbledon Semifinals

A second “Serena Slam” is looking more and more likely by the match. Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova in the Wimbledon semifinals today. Williams earned a comfortable win against Sharapova with her powerful return, dominating the match with cool ease against her unnerved opponent. She’s now secured her spot in the women’s finals.

Earlier this week, she defeated her older sister Venus Williams, in what could be their final matchup against each other in their careers.

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted July 9, 2015

