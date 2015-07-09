Safaree Samuels has had a whirlwind year since finding himself at the center of attention following the news of his highly-publicized break up with Nicki Minaj in late 2014, and now it looks like he might be coming to a television screen near you with his very own show.

The man formerly known as Scaff Beezy recently visited the VH1 offices and shared this Instagram pic of himself posted next to their infamous logo with a caption that has many speculating that he’s the latest to land among the growing list of celebs with their own reality show:

Given his lengthy history with the current reigning queen of hip hop, Safaree would be ideal for the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop New York, and he’s confirmed in the past that the offers have come rolling in since their split. But judging from the hashtags in this IG caption, he’s got other plans in mind for a show of his own.

Would you watch?

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

‘It’s A Two-Way Street:’ Safaree Samules Implies Nicki Minaj Cheated Too

Safaree Can’t Stop The Nicki Minaj Jokes On ‘Wild N Out’

Safaree Samuels Fires Shots At Nicki Minaj In New Tell-All Song ‘Love The Most’

Nicki Minaj Responds To Safaree Samuels’s Break Up Song, Says ‘Enough With The Pity Party’

Nicki Minaj, Her Thong And Her Jordans Take Over Finland

SBTV: Did Safaree Land His Own Reality Show On VH1? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted July 9, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: