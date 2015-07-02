Fox News Is Trash, Says Kendrick Lamar’s BET Awards Performance Triggers Violence

What won’t Fox News say to make itself look dumb? In its latest, on the network’s The Five, the show touched on Kendrick Lamar‘s performance at the BET Awards this past Sunday saying it stirred up violence. Lamar opened the show with “Alright,” a song which boasts lyrics of police brutality, while standing on a cop car while the American flag soared in the background.

“This is why I say that hip-hop has done more damage to young African Americans than racism in recent years,” said Geraldo Rivera, who made similar comments in an appearance on HuffPost Live. “This is exactly the wrong message. Then to conflate what happened in the Charleston church in South Carolina with the tragic incidents involving excessive use of force by cops is to equate that racist killer with these cops. It’s so wrong. It’s so counterproductive.” “It incites violence,” said one pundit, whose face wasn’t pictured when she made the comment.

We guess they forgot that there was a reason the song was made in the first place. We’re not the police who are killing our own people. In how many ways can Fox indirectly blame us for the harm others inflict on us? And please, what violence are they talking about? Were they talking about the seven churches that were set on fire around our country? Sigh. Watch the entire segment below.

