Anthony Mackie Is Playing MLK In A New HBO Movie

Anthony Mackie has scored the role of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a new HBO project that’s centered on Bryan Cranston as Lyndon B. Johnson, according to Deadline. The movie, titled All the Way, is an on-screen adaptation of the Tony-winning play of the same name that Cranston starred in himself. It also has quite a team on board. In addition to Cranston and Mackie, whose Hollywood stock is quickly rising thanks to a handful of recent roles, Steven Spielberg will executive produce the flick and Jay Roach (Austin Powers, Meet the Fockers) will direct it.

All the Way will follow the original play’s lead in tracking LBJ from the moment he became president upon the assassination of John F. Kennedy and reportedly includes sizable screen time for Mackie.

No word yet on HBO’s schedule for production.

