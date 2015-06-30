Stream Music From Every Episode Of HBO’s ‘Ballers’

After dominating the ring and crushing the box office at every single turn, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has made his debut on the small screen. Johnson’s football dramedy Ballers debuted on HBO this June. This time around, Johnson plays an NFL great-turned-agent, looking to guide the careers of young footballers while making a name for himself as an key player executive off the field.

And while some of the plot feels a tad unbelievable— no boss is really going to jump in The Rock’s face, no one’s really about that life— the music is most definitely on point. Two episodes in, and the soundtrack is already a blend of hip-hop and old school, Chuck Brown-esque soul. We’re with it.

Stream music from every episode of Ballers (so far) on Spotify below.

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted June 30, 2015

