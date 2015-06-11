Legendary British actor Sir Christopher Lee passed away at the age of 93 on Sunday following a hospital visit for heart failure, according to The Guardian.

Lee is best known among younger fans for playing characters like Saruman the White throughout the The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Count Dooku in 2005’s Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The actor’s illustrious career in film dates back nearly 70 years but he found his first widespread success in a series of horror films produced by Hammer, most notably as Dracula in 1958 as well as for a lead role in The Curse of Frankenstein the previous year. After finding success in horror films, Lee played opposite Roger Moore as a Bond villain in The Man with the Golden Gun in 1974.

Lee appears in a yet-to-be-released fantasy film called Angels in Notting Hill.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Underground Rapper Pumpkinhead Dead At 39

R&B Singer Mel Waiters Dead At 58

Legendary ‘Star Wars’ & ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Star Dies was originally published on theurbandaily.com

jbal4 Posted June 11, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: