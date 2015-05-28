‘Love & Hip Hop Live: The Wedding:’ Highlights From #Yandeecees Big Day

In lieu of a regular episode this week, VH1 aired its first-ever wedding as veteran Love & Hip Hop: New York cast member Yandy Smith finally married her long-time love Mendeecees Harris in a lavish ceremony.

Naturally, the wedding guest list was a who’s who in reality TV, which made for plenty of memorable sightings to complement the biggest moment of all, when Yandy & Mendeecees finally said, “I Do.”

In case you were still in recovery from the Memorial Day weekend festivities and didn’t catch the soiree, here’s a quick rundown of the arrivals, the nuptials and a few other noteworthy moments from Love & Hip Hop Live: The Wedding.

The Arrivals

Rich Dollaz & Moniece

Rich and his latest PYT Moniece Slaughter, aka Lil Fizz’s baby mama from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, arrived arm-in-arm for the Harris wedding festivities. There were rumors that the two were dating and they both confirmed as much when put on the spot by event host Big Tigger, with Moniece boasting about how in love she is with Rich just in time for the cameras to catch the moment. From what we’ve seen so far, Moniece might want to watch out for Jhonni Blaze….or maybe Jhonni might need to watch out for Moniece?

Ray J & Princess Love

It’s nearly impossible to keep up with the actual relationship status of these two, but they arrived hand in hand for the ceremony. Ray J even admitted to actually loving Princess when host Big Tigger hit him with a question about possible nuptials in his near future.

Peter Gunz & Tara Wallace

Peter and Tara showed up together, which begged the same million-dollar question from everyone watching: where was Amina? Per the last episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York, Peter and Amina were separated but still “married,” so it was certainly a slight shock to see Peter attend the ceremony with Tara at his side instead.

Rasheeda and Kirk

These two were never seen on camera together but were both in attendance for the wedding festivities. From the looks of things, there’s still trouble in paradise since they were also spotted sitting apart from each other in the audience during the ceremony.

Joseline and Stevie

Stevie’s J’s recent revelation that Joseline cheated on him while he was in rehab left some fans wondering if they’d be seen together at the live wedding ceremony and that question was answered when Stevie requested on camera that Joseline save him a seat. Guess all is well, for now.

Kandi & Todd

RHOA couple Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Wright showed up together with some advice for newlyweds Yandy & Mendeecees. Kandi not only offered her words of wisdom (and sex toys) to Yandy, but also advised Mendeecees’ mother Judy to make sure she smiled in the wedding pictures to avoid looking unhappy in the photos as mama Joyce looked in their wedding photos.

Before They Said I Do

Yandy & Mendeecees discussed the process of writing their own wedding vows. While we saw footage of Yandy working hard to get her words together, a more lighthearted Mendeeces weighed in with his vow-creating strategy with this quote: “I’m gonna Google a few vowels and then remix it into my own words.”

A distraught Yandy consults with Mendeecees about whether or not they should go through with the wedding for fear that the money could have been used elsewhere— Mendeecees plead guilty to drug trafficking charges and agree to a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison as a part of a plea deal. Mendeecees explains that he took the plea deal because if the case would have gone to trial as planned and he’d have lost, he would’ve faced a mandatory minimum of 20 years instead.

Yandy meets with her father for the first time since having his leg amputated to introduce him to his newborn granddaughter Skylar. Yandy remains strong in front of her father although it’s hurtful to see him with a prosthetic leg. She vows to find a way for him to still be able to walk her down the aisle at her wedding, but is worried that it won’t be possible.

More Notable Guests And Wedding Facts

–Mama Jones (Jim Jones’ mother) attended the wedding. When asked by Tigger whether or not Jim and Chrissy had an issue with her being at the wedding, she stated that Yandy has always been her daughter, just as Jim has always been her son and that she loves her.

–Renee Graziano of Mob Wives is Yandy’s godsister.

-Dipset group member and good friend Juelz Santana was Mendeecees’ best man, along with his son little Mendeecees.

–K.Michelle sang at the wedding. (Rasheeda can be seen looking on awkwardly during one shot where Tigger announces K. Michelle as the wedding singer.)

-Yandy’s best friend and former LHHNY cast member Kimbella arrived late for the wedding. Yandy was visibly unhappy with her lack of punctuality.

-During their dating phase, Yandy made Mendeecees waited two years before they slept together.

-Yandy’s wedding dress was $25,000.

-The extravagant floral wedding décor totaled a whopping $90,000.

The Wedding

Despite the rocky road leading up to their big day, all seemed to fall in place for the ceremony. Yandy’s multitude of bridesmaids wore black, strapless dresses and walked down the aisle to K. Michelle’s live rendition of Leela’s James “Fall For You.” Following adorable entrances by the ring bearers and flower girls, Yandy emerged in a crystalized ball gown with a matching headpiece. Yandy’s father then joined her to walk her down the aisle for what may have been the tear-jerking moment of the ceremony. The rest of the ceremony went as planned, with Yandy and Mendeecees exchanging their original vows before the preacher pronounced them man and wife.

After all was said and done, Yandy got her man and the storybook wedding of her dreams. Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Harris!

'Love & Hip Hop Live: The Wedding:' Highlights From #Yandeecees Big Day

