In honor of Black History Month in 2015,will highlight amazing moments in Black American sports and entertainment history.

Each week, we’ll focus on two photos that showcase Black excellence, shining a light on little known facts about each icon.

Oprah Wins Her First-Ever Daytime Emmy was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Seve Chambers Posted February 23, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: