Friday, GRAMMY Award winning singer and classically trained dancer, Mya, held court at adult exotic dance club G5IVE Lounge. Based on all eye-witness accounts and currently available photos and videos from the event, the R&B songstress performed in a fully-clothed capacity. But actual, naked strippers working the pole accompanied Mya’s performance. This led to some unsolicited commentary, with factions of her fans arguing with each other on Mya’s Instagram page. Some media outlets insinuated Mya was stripping.

According to Mya’s tour schedule, the G5IVE performance fell in between smaller venue dates and hosting gigs, such as a local Seattle, Washington bar named Cowgirls Inc. and larger venues such as Club Dream in Miami and Reggae Fest in Antigua.

Artists such as Ace Hood and Young Dolph have previously hosted events at G5IVE, but stripping speculation may have been fueled by personalities with exotic dancing backgrounds such as Amber Rose and Blac Chyna hosting similar events without performing. Plenty of photos and videos from the performance were uploaded and made available via GFIVE’s Instagram page. One of the more PG-rated images can be viewed below.

Mya’s Performance At Miami Strip Club Sparks Controversy was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Omar Burgess Posted January 26, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: