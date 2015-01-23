With 58 straight months ofjob growth and an unemployment rate at 5.6% nationally, President Obama had the winds at his back during his 6th State of Union address on Tuesday. Despite continued Republican opposition to virtually all of his policies and legislative agenda, Mr. Obama appears prepared to aggressively push his vision during the remainder of his presidency. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland provides a full analysis of the President’s State of the Union address and the fight ahead with Republican controlled House.

President Obama Charts Hopeful Course during State of the Union Address was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted January 23, 2015

