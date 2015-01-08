CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Terry Richardson Shares Sexy Bonus Photos From Nicki Minaj’s Rolling Stone Shoot

Photos: Terry Richardson

In case the original Rolling Stone cover shoot wasn’t revealing enough, famed celebrity photographer Terry Richardson has released a series of extra images from his intimate magazine shoot with Nicki Minaj on his website. After Minaj appeared on the cover of the music mag wearing a barely-fitting tank-top and the story itself featured her in black lingerie, Richardson’s leftover photos show the Pinkprint star in a more patriotic light, wearing a similarly exposing tank with the American flag posted all over. Minaj is also wearing an American flag baseball cap as she pulls her shirt low enough to cover a small fraction of her bottom half.

Take a look at the images Richardson posted to his Tumblr below and look out for the original Rolling Stone cover and feature story. Of course, Minaj also has an album out, and as of this past Sunday has sold a total of 354,477 copies after three weeks on the shelves.

 

 

Photos
