Pharrell Williams Brings Back N.E.R.D. For New Music On ‘SpongeBob’ Soundtrack

Pharrell Williams had his biggest year ever in 2014, from his record-breaking single “Happy” taking on a new life to an emotional interview with Oprah and plenty more. Now, after a five-year hiatus, fans can expect to hear new music from Pharrell and a reunited N.E.R.D. on the soundtrack to the upcoming Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.

We already got to hear the band’s first track for the movie, “Squeeze Me,” earlier this week and it was full of island grooves and a Curtis Mayfield reminiscent horn-line. The track is just one of the three new songs that N.E.R.D. contributed to the soundtrack and the other two, “Patrick Star” and “Sandy Squirrel,” are set for release over the next couple weeks. All three songs will appear in the movie which debuts in theaters on February 6.

“We loved going into the studio to make music for this film,” Pharrell said about the band’s reunion and new music. “I am one of SpongeBob’s biggest fans—can’t wait for everyone to hear the songs.”

Pharrell’s longtime N.E.R.D. collaborator Shae Haley added on: “It was a complete honor to be a part of this project,” he said. “SpongeBob and N.E.R.D. share the same belief that imagination is the key to everything.”

The Spongebob Movie placement comes a little under two years after Pharrell lent his “Happy” single to the children’s movie Despicable Me 2’s soundtrack which he collaborated with Heitor Pereira on.

Listen to a Spotify stream of N.E.R.D.’s first track in years below.

