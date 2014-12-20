Action Bronson, Iggy Azalea, Azealia Banks, Q-Tip & Solange Knowles Beef On Twitter

Azealia Banks is no stranger to controversy. In fact, the talented MC has often seen her abilities overshadowed due to her actions/outspoken nature. The uptown native has had an ongoing fued with Iggy Azalea, which had seemed to finally gone quiet.

However, in a recent interview on Hot 97‘s ‘Ebro in the Morning‘, the beef was seemingly reignited. At the 7:45 mark, Ebro asks Banks to speak on her issues with Iggy.

Banks even got very emotional within her explanation, so it seems to be a very deep-rooted issue. And in typical 2014 fashion, the beef spilled onto Twitter. Here’s Iggy’s take on the whole thing:

Whew! Well, it didn’t stop there. Shortly after the rant, a fan voiced her opinion with both Banks and Iggy in the tweets, along with Action Bronson. Although the Queens MC approaches the game with a very carefree demeanor, he’s far from being one for play-play.

Of course, Action’s last tweet was taken a tad bit out of context and RT’d by a fan, who added a few artists to the fray.

Bam Bam isn’t one that likes to involve himself in too much negativity, so he’s most likely finished with the whole thing. He’s also been one of the most outspoken entertainers voicing his displeasure with police brutality and social injustice. Short-lived, but entertaining nonetheless.

Posted December 20, 2014

