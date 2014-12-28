Jennifer Hudson On Singing With Drag Queens Before Her Career Started [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jennifer Hudson is an award-winning singer and actress, but before the fame you could find her in a gay bar singing with drag queens! Watch the video to hear J Hud talk to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about her experience getting down with the drags in this exclusive interview!

