Kendrick Lamar Takes You Through Compton In His Reebok Campaign “I Am” [VIDEO]

Ever since Reebok‘s moved more into the entertainers sector with their collaborations, they’ve consistently pushed hip-hop culture forward by working with some of its biggest stars. And now, Kendrick Lamar becomes the latest MC to announce a partnership with the shoe apparel brand.

Never afraid to push boundaries, K-Dot had this to say about the new venture:

Reebok has a history of helping kids in the community realize their potential is limitless. I saw what the brand was doing, and I wanted to be a part of it and make it even stronger. It’s as simple as that. Kids that listen to my music are looking for inspiration. It’s important that I continue that message in anything I represent.

And to make the announcement official, here’s the three-minute campaign visual “I Am”.

