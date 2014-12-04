Alicia Keys Releases “We Gotta Pray” Video In Wake Of Protests In NYC & Ferguson

“An eye for an eye leaves the whole word blind.”- Mahatma Ghandi

Alicia Keys has shared a stirring new video in the wake of a Staten Island grand jury’s decision not to indict NYPD officer Daniel Pantoleo in the chokehold death of Eric Garner. The native New Yorker released “We Gotta Pray,” to channel her feelings on the unrest in the wake of police brutality and rampant racism. Throughout the clip, photos of protests from Ferguson to Palestine are interspersed with messages of hope from Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. to Mahatma Ghandi.

As children hold up “My Life Matters” signs, we’re sure the expectant mom is thinking of the lives of her son Egypt and her unborn child.

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted December 3, 2014

