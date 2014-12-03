CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Nicki Minaj – ‘The Pinkprint’ [TRACKLIST]

2014 American Music Awards - Red Carpet

Nicki Minaj shared the tracklist for her upcoming album, “The Pinkprint” on Instagram. Take a look at the tracks below.

1. “All Things Go”

2. “I Lied”

3. “The Crying Game”

4. “Get On Your Knees” feat. Ariana Grande

5. “Feeling Myself” feat. Beyonce

6. “Only” feat. Drake, Lil’ Wayne, and Chris Brown

7. “Want Some More”

8. “Four Door Aventador”

9. “Favorite” feat. Jeremih

10. “Buy a Heart” feat. Meek Mill

11. “Trini Dem Girls” feat. Lunchmoney Lewis

12. “Anaconda

13. “The Night is Still Young”

14. “Pills and Potions

15. “Bed of Lies” feat. Skylar Grey

16. “Grand Piano”

17. “Big Daddy” feat. Meek Mill

18. “Shanghai”

19. “Win Again”

“The Pinkprint” is set to be released on December 15.

Nicki Minaj – 'The Pinkprint' [TRACKLIST]

