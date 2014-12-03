Nicki Minaj – ‘The Pinkprint’ [TRACKLIST]

Nicki Minaj shared the tracklist for her upcoming album, “The Pinkprint” on Instagram. Take a look at the tracks below.
1. “All Things Go”
2. “I Lied”
3. “The Crying Game”
4. “Get On Your Knees” feat. Ariana Grande
5. “Feeling Myself” feat. Beyonce
6. “Only” feat. Drake, Lil’ Wayne, and Chris Brown
7. “Want Some More”
8. “Four Door Aventador”
9. “Favorite” feat. Jeremih
10. “Buy a Heart” feat. Meek Mill
11. “Trini Dem Girls” feat. Lunchmoney Lewis
12. “Anaconda“
13. “The Night is Still Young”
14. “Pills and Potions“
15. “Bed of Lies” feat. Skylar Grey
16. “Grand Piano”
17. “Big Daddy” feat. Meek Mill
18. “Shanghai”
19. “Win Again”
“The Pinkprint” is set to be released on December 15.
