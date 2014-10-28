Really? Fearing Ebola, Universities Disinvite African Journalists

Fear of the Ebola virus has spread to the halls of higher education, spurring decisions to shun Africans in the name of safety. According to reports, officials at the University Of South Florida, St. Petersburg disinvited 14 journalists from African countries who were slated to visit the school as a part of the Edward R. Murrow Visiting Journalists program. The group of journalists would have stayed for three weeks. The program, which hosts 100 rising distinguished journalists from around the world, only canceled the African journalists’ trips. The University of Georgia also reportedly canceled a visit from an award-winning Liberian journalist. Read more.

Chicago Defender Appoints Its First Woman Executive Editor

The Chicago Defender recently named notable journalist and editor Kai El’ Zabar as executive editor of the newspaper. El’ Zabar became the first woman in the publication’s history to be at the helm. “This is an exciting time as we move towards our 110th anniversary,” said Cheryl Mainor, the Chicago Defender’s first female publisher. “With Kai in position providing editorial direction for our print product and guiding the evolution of our digital platform, we are poised to maximize our capabilities and continue as a leader in the development of cutting-edge content relevant to the African American community.” Read more.

Brazilian Version of ‘Sex in the City’ Receives Backlash

Ten years after Sex in the City ended in the U.S., other countries are still putting their own spin on the show. A version of the show that was created in Brazil has many people up in arms. Sexo e as Negas has received a lot of backlash because some viewers believe that the program degrades African American women. The term “Negas” is known for being used towards black women in an insulting way. Viewers have launched a social media campaign with women holding up signs that read “#sexoeasnega doesn’t represent me.” The writer of the show, Miguel Falabella, doesn’t seem bothered by all of the negative feedback. “Since when does this [show] demean anyone? They’re black; they’re poor, but full of fantasy and love,” she said. Read more.

Stop-and-Frisk Policies Detrimental to the Health of Black Men

A recent study revealed that stop-and-frisk policies have a direct correlation to the mental health of young men. In an article published by the American Journal for Public Health, titled “Aggressive Policing and the Mental Health of Young Urban Men,” the study’s authors said that young men who are stopped by police suffer with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. Over 1,200 New York City men between the ages of 18 and 26 were surveyed between 2012 and 2013. Eighty-five percent of those men had been stopped by police at least once. Read more.

