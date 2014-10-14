CLOSE
Radio One
Zane Reveals If Her Sex Life Inspired Material For Erotica Novels [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

If you’ve read any of erotica author, Zane‘s books you know she either has a great imagination, or she’s using her own experiences for inspiration. For years fans have wondered if the characters she writes about are real or better yet – her!

Watch the exclusive video below to see her reveal if her sex life inspired writing material on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“!

In addition, Zane discussed her most popular book “Addicted,” and how she feels about the story coming to life on the big screen in this exclusive interview!

Get more celebrity interviews here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

Zane Reveals If Her Sex Life Inspired Material For Erotica Novels [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

