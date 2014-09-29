Sharing Is Caring, Try It

By Tanya Wilson

What do you have that you can share? What do you have too much of that you wouldn’t miss if you gave it away?

I’m not talking about an annual pairing down of items to be donated to organizations like the Goodwill or The Salvation Army. I’m talking about sharing with no expectation of a return, with someone else.

Maybe you have an abundance of purses and you have a friend or family member that has been admiring one of them. What would happen if the next time that person admired it, you gave it to them just because?

You stop on the way to work and grab a cup of coffee most days and a bagel. What would happen if for no reason at all you brought a cup of coffee and bagel for a person at work that you haven’t gotten to know.

Simple acts of kindness can touch lives in meaningful ways. It’s hard to know what is going on in the lives of others, but tuning up our senses to seek ways to share can make a difference that’s hard to measure.

It doesn’t have always have to be something material that we share. It can be our time. Following up with a phone call to someone that crossed your mind just to ask “how are you doing,” can make a huge difference in a person’s life.

I don’t know about you, but there have been times in my life when I was in the midst of a season of struggle and received a phone call from someone I hadn’t spoken to in quite some time. To hear that they were calling just to check in on me, was just what I need at that moment in time.

Acts 20:35 reminds us “It is more blessed to give than to receive.” Take the opportunity to deliberately seek opportunities to share acts of kindness with those around you. As you do so, take an inventory of the difference you are creating not only for others, but within your own life.

