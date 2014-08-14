Well it didn’t take her long now did it! After her very recent split from Michael Strahan, Gary With Da Tea reveals Nicole Murphy found a new man – already! Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear who it is!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Michael Strahan Or Nicole Murphy: Who’s Really To Blame For The Break Up? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Michael Strahan And Nicole Murphy Broke Off Their Engagement

RELATED: Why Michael Strahan Won’t Marry Fiancee Nicole Murphy [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Did Nicole Murphy Find A New Man Already? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com