What’s Kanye’s Deal

WHAT DID KIMYE DO ON THEIR HONEYMOON?

Rumor has it that instead of sightseeing during their honeymoon, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian watched DVDs and played card games in their hotel room. According to Radar Online, an email exchange between the couple’s travel contact in Ireland and their California-based travel company has leaked.

Patricia L. Blanche — owner of LCF Custom Travel & Tours in L.A. wrote to Siobhan Byrne Learat of Adams & Butler Luxury Travel, “From what we’re hearing, it would appear they’re going to spend plenty of downtime at the Castle, and are looking forward to watching movies and just spending alone time together. I know you’ve already brought in a large TV (get the biggest one you can) and they have requested a DVD collection be brought in. Someone on your staff may have a collection we can cobble together for the weekend, but my other suggestion is to have your staff pick up a Roku streaming player.”

Blanche’s reported email continued, “You can hook it up to the TV and WiFi and they can download movies on demand from Amazon, HBO, Netflix, etc., which may make it easier. Feel free to purchase what you need and establish any online account you need in order to facilitate that. Might want to pick up some playing cards too.”

Blanche even offered suggestions for Learat:

Arrival:

Please have staff waiting to greet them as appropriate;

Have fires and/or candles lit upon arrival;

Have tea/refreshments waiting upon arrival;

Extra pillow, throw blankets, and comforters available, etc.;

If night arrival, perhaps lanterns can be arranged on the drive or entrance;

Please have an Irish flag flying from the main turret of the house;

Please make sure all rooms are appropriately and warmly furnished;

We understand from property write-up that Oliver has an outdoor hot tub in the folly – can this be placed on standby during their stay?

Optional – for consideration:

Security:

Transfer to Adare Manor for dinner;

Transfer to Dromoland Castle for spa, or have masseuse brought in;

Helicopter flight over Ring of Kerry and/or Dingle Peninsula;

Transfer to Luggala for visit and champagne welcome per offer of owner;

Contingency:

Contingency property in case they dislike where they are; Merrion Hotel (3 bedroom penthouse)

