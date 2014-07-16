Is Primetime’s School Closing?

This morning on the TJMS Roland Martin talks with Primetime about the current state of his school. It’s been a turbulent year or so for the charter school founded by Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. It’s about to get even more turbulent.

According to 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Ft. Worth, the Texas Education Agency has “started the revocation process” against Uplift Fort Worth, which sponsors the Prime Prep Academy.

Sanders acknowledged the situation on Twitter, accusing the co-founder of the school of being a “Crook and Heartless sic,” and that the co-founder “hustled the state out of $45,000″ for a food program. Sanders said he would repay the money himself if that would allow the school to continue to operate.

However, the situation deals with something other than money for a food program. Per the report, “some of the concerns centered around some 400 computers, bought with federal money, that instead of going to students were sold for profit.”

Sanders has not been accused of any wrongdoing. For now, the question is whether the school will continue to exist. If significant federal money was misappropriated, it’s fair to assume that the feds will get to the bottom of the situation — especially when there’s a pretty big fish swimming around in potentially corrupt waters.

