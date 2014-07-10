Robin Thicke‘s latest album, Paula, has gone triple paper clip in The United Kingdom and Australia.

The numbers are in, and they are not good.

Apparently the masses do not want it. By it we mean Robin’s album because, according to The Guardian, Paula has only sold 530 copies in the first week. By comparison, his last album flew off of the shelves! Just one year ago, Blurred Lines sold nearly 26,000 copies in July 2013.

MUST READ: LMAO: #AskThicke Goes All The Way Wrong As Twitter Drags Robin Thicke

One news outlet reports that sales were even more dismal in Australia where Robin wasn’t able to move more than 54 copies in the first week.

Robin’s album has done a bit better in the United States, where 24,000 copies of Paula were sold last week.

MUST READ: TUNE IN: Trey Songz Performs ‘SmartPhones’ For The First Time At HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE

Thankfully, Trey Songz had a much better week! His latest album, Trigga, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after selling 105, 000 copies.

READ MORE:

AM BUZZ: Robin Hasn’t Seen Paula In How Long?; Kevin Hart Blasts Fan; Elle Varner Responds & More…

Paula Patton Sizzles In Vanity Fair & Says She’ll Always Love Robin Thicke

No Shame In His Game! Robin Thicke Names Upcoming Album ‘Paula’

The Struggle: Has Robin Thicke’s ‘Paula’ Album Flopped Overseas? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sonya Eskridge Posted July 10, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: