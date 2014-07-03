Seriously? One Third Of Americans Think Obama Is Worst President Since WWII

On Wednesday, a Quinnipiac University poll revealed something that I already known to be true thanks to years of experience and access to cable television: a ridiculous amount of people choose to be willfully ignorant. In this context, it comes in the form of a third of voters professing President Barack Obama to be the worst president since World War II. This is the part where you roll your eyes to the beat of Mystikal’s “Danger,” featuring Nivea.

So who is the best president according to those polled? The Patron Saint of Conservatism and the Tim Howard of Blocking American Progress Ronald Reagan. So who took this poll? Apparently a mix of people who use both landlines and cell phones. Call it a hunch, but I imagine the people still using a landline in 2014 are the ones who long for the days of Ronnie the Welfare Queen Storyteller. I assume the few Black people asked to participate in this poll opted not to answer an unrecognized number. I don’t blame them; the poll results have only further contributed to the “Everyone hates Obama” narrative currently running in select media outlets.

More from Quinnipiac University:

Ronald Reagan is the best president since WWII, 35 percent of voters say, with 18 percent for Bill Clinton, 15 percent for John F. Kennedy, and 8 percent for Obama, the independent Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pe-ack) University poll finds. Among Democrats, 34 percent say Clinton is the best president, with 18 percent each for Obama and Kennedy. Obama has been a better president than George W. Bush, 39 percent of voters say, while 40 percent say he is worse. Men say 43 – 36 percent that Obama is worse than Bush while women say 42 – 38 percent he is better. Obama is worse, Republicans say 79 – 7 percent and independent voters say 41 – 31 percent. Democrats say 78 – 4 percent that he is better. Voters say by a narrow 37 – 34 percent that Obama is better for the economy than Bush.

It gets funnier:

America would be better off if Republican Mitt Romney had won the 2012 presidential election, 45 percent of voters say, while 38 percent say the country would be worse off.

I’m literally scratching my head. Mitt Romney would be better based on what? His economic record while he served as governor of Massachusetts, which includes “below average job growth,” amassing huge amounts of debt, and losing lots o’ jobs? Oh yes, President Ebenezer Scrooge, pre-Christmas Eve ghost party, would be doing so much better.

Now, I’m willing to bet if these same number of Americans who find Obama to be the worst president from World War II also deny climate change, are staunchly conservative, think Obama was born in a Kenyan hut, and are for certain that he’s trying to turn America into Hitler’s Germany. I’m also quite sure that in the future, Obama will be remembered for his historical moves on health care, climate change, gay rights, ending the war in Iraq, among other things. He’ll get an asterisk for improving the economy as best he could thanks to Republican obstruction in Congress. Shame on him for the use of drones, but I digress.

All this poll proves is American voters have short term memories and don’t keep up with the news, thus are prone to fall in to fables about the current state of the country and answer accordingly. Word to FOX News.

But hey, thanks for playing.

Michael Arceneaux July 3, 2014

