PM BUZZ: K.Michelle Slams Elle Varner; Bobbi K Disses Angela Bassett & More…

K.Michelle Beefs With Elle Varner

It looks like K.Michelle is looking for beef…again. The “Rebellious Soul“ singer is apparently no longer friends with Elle Varner! Although we thought the two were great friends (they’ve been seen at multiple events together), K. isn’t here for her anymore. It all started when rapper Meek Mill posted an Instagram picture of Elle giving him a hug, along with the caption: “#nocurvezone.” Elle reposted the picture, which is when K. popped off with a diss.

We’re a little bit confused, since the picture looked innocent to us. And, apparently, Meek’s “#nocurvezone” caption was in reference to a tweet Elle wrote earlier in the year about being awkward when Meek Mill tried to talk to her.

I get SO AWKWARD when guys hit on me STILL lmao — Elle Veezy (@ellevarner) January 22, 2014

I’m so awkward I accidentally curved Meek Mill once lol — Elle Veezy (@ellevarner) January 22, 2014

She said she curved me I don’t remember… Lol 😳 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 23, 2014

But, everything seemed to be all good between Elle and Meek. Just before he posted the pic of Elle hugging him, he posted a picture of him talking to Russell Simmons. He captioned it with, “Me telling Russell how real the curve was lol.”

We’re going to take a guess and say that Meek and Elle are friendly enough. Meanwhile, K. needs to have a seat. Several.

