Sanaa Lathan’s Stalker Pleads Guilty, But He’s Not Facing Jail Time

Sanaa Lathan can breathe a little easier now that her stalker has been ordered to stay away from her.

A judge ordered Shawn Naples to seek help after he pled guilty to criminal trespassing, according to TMZ.com. The charge stems from an incident where construction workers found him sleeping in Sanaa’s laundry room earlier this month. They chased him away, but he came back to Sanaa’s home later that same day.

He refused to leave when Sanaa screamed at home to “get the f*ck out of here,” so she immediately called the cops to arrest him.

Although he admitted to trespassing at the “Best Man Holiday” star’s home, Shawn was not sentenced to any time behind bars. Instead, he has been placed on three years probation, and he’s been ordered to participate in psychiatric counseling for year. He’s also required to stay away from Sanaa and her home for the next three years.

Sanaa has not spoken out on the judge’s ruling at this time.

Sonya Eskridge Posted June 27, 2014

