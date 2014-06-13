If it’s ever confirmed Jay Z is cheating on Beyonce, it might hurt him more than it hurts Bey! According to Gary With Da Tea, Wendy Williams had some advice for the rapper. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why she says he better be careful!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Why Beyonce Won’t Leave Jay Z [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is Jay Z’s Side Baby Moving To Be Closer To Him? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Jay Z’s Alleged “Other Woman” Tells Her Side Of The Story

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Will Jay Z Get Black Listed For Cheating On Beyonce? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com