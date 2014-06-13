CLOSE
How Kanye West Threw Shade At Jay Z [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

If you think Kanye West doesn’t care that Jay Z  didn’t show up to his wedding, think again. According to Gary With Da Tea, he’s very upset. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear how Kanye is throwing shade at Jay Z for not attending!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

How Kanye West Threw Shade At Jay Z [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

