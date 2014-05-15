How We Know This Isn’t The First Time Solange Went Off On Jay Z [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The elevator fight that went down clearly shows this wasn’t the first time Solange went off on Jay Z. This is just the first we knew about it. Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear why this most likely is something that happens quite often!

