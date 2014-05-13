CLOSE
Porsha Williams Promises To 'Turn Up' At The Family Reunion

Before you ask, no, Porsha Williams and Tom aren’t really married, but even they can’t believe how many people fell for their April Fool’s Day joke. 

“They went crazy about that,” says Williams. “They were on my Instagram and my Twitter. Even now they’re still coming like – let me go Google this…are they married for real?”

At this year’s Family Reunion, fans will have the chance to ask Porsha herself, as she and Tom will both be in Orlando from August 28 to September 1 for the 2014 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion.

No, Porsha’s not bringing any African princes, because she says she’s still loyal to Tom. Though she says she’s bringing the family, including her mom, she tells Tom that she’s not bringing any “new man.”

“You my new man….these chicks ain’t loyal. I’m loyal,” Williams laughs.

It’s all in good fun, and Porsha says she might even ask a few Housewives to join her at the Reunion. No, it won’t be that kind of reunion in Orlando. Of course, Nene, Phaedra and Kandi would be her top choices, while let’s just say Cynthia is out of the loop. And as for her nemesis, Kenya?

Porsha Williams Promises To ‘Turn Up’ At The Family Reunion was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

