Nicki Minaj: No “Super Bass” Type Records On Next Album [VIDEO]

Rapper/actress Nicki Minaj has gone through a transformation in her music and look. When it comes to Nicki’s look, gone are the cotton candy flavored wigs with the gum ball bustiers and licorice skirts. Minaj has traded those in for a more toned down and natural look. The natural look has fans hoping Nicki stays this way and leaves her former wardrobe in the past. That’s pretty much the same sentiment when you talk about her music.

Fans have criticized Nicki Minaj’s music for being too pop and not Hip-Hop enough. Nicki shut everybody up when she dropped the two rap-heavy tracks “Chiraq” and “Lookin Ass.” Although Nicki says that won’t be the only sound on her upcoming third album “The Pink Print,” there won’t be anymore singles like “Super Bass” and “Starships.”

Nicki recently shared this information with MTV News during their interview promoting Nicki’s new film “The Other Woman” starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Upton. The comedy is about three women who are all involved with the man. Once they find out about each other, they join forces to exact revenge on the cheater. The film hits theaters April 25th.

