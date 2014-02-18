Gary With Da Tea is reporting some sad news about Kelly Rowland. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why she lost her job right before her birthday!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Kelly Rowland Bares All In “Dirty Laundry” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Is Beyonce To Blame For Kelly Rowland Crying On Stage? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Kelly Rowland Feat. Beyonce & Michelle “You’ve Changed” [NEW MUSIC]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Should We Feel Sorry For Kelly Rowland? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com