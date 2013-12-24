Drake To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ In January + Our Favorite Show Moments Of 2013

January will be a big month for Drake. Not only is he nominated for three Grammy Awards, he’ll be the first “Saturday Night Live” host of the new year.

According to reports, Aubrey Graham will serve as the host and musical guest for the January 18th episode. The rapper will follow in the footsteps of recent guests like Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Miley Cyrus who also pulled double duty on the sketch comedy show.

Fans of the 27-year-old star know he’s no stranger to the acting world. Drake started his career as Jimmy Brooks on “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

This will be Drizzy’s second SNL appearance. He performed alongside host Anna Faris in 2011.

We have four weeks until the big episode, but until then take a look back at our favorite ‘SNL’ moments of 2013.

Myeisha Essex Posted December 23, 2013

