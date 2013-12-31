Jahi McMath: Brain-Dead Calif. Girl To Remain On Life Support

The legal fight over 13-year-old Jahi McMath continues as a judge rules that Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California must keep her on life support until Jan. 7 at 5:00 P.M. ET, reports NBC News.
As previously reported by NewsOne, McMath underwent tonsil surgery at the hospital this month to treat sleep apnea. After she awoke from the operation, her family said, she started bleeding heavily from her mouth — blood clots “were sliding out” according to her mother — and went into cardiac arrest.
“We are hopeful that one of these actions will forestall the hospital’s rush to extinguish Jahi’s chance at life,” said McMath’s uncle, Omari Sealey.
Read more from NBC News:
The family already had won a restraining order preventing doctors from removing the girl from a ventilator keeping her alive, but Grillo revoked her order Tuesday after hearing testimony from an independent physician who said McMath met “all criteria for brain death,” according to NBC Bay Area.
Grillo said in that ruling that Children’s Hospital could remove Jahi from life support unless the family filed a formal appeal, which they did on Monday.
McMath’s parents have insisted that their daughter is alive, regardless of doctors’ opinions that her condition is irreversible.
“I would probably need my child’s heart to stop to show me that she was dead. Her heart was still beating, so there’s still life there,” McMath’s mother, Nailah Winfield told the Associated Press on Friday.
But David Durand, chief of pediatrics at Children’s Hospital, said administrators did “not believe that performing surgical procedures on the body of a deceased person is an appropriate medical practice.”
I would like to thank each and everyone of you for your financial donations and prayers. I was just informed that the hospital my daughter was going to be airlifted to has backed out due to lack of Cooperation from Children’s Hospital Oakland. My family and I are still striving to find a location that will accept her in her current condition. All donations will go towards the fight to keep her on life support. Let us pray that some one will have the heart to accept her despite what Children’s Hospital says. So that we can get her air lifted away from this place as soon as possible.
So far, over $30,000 has been raised.
