Jahi McMath: Brain-Dead Calif. Girl To Remain On Life Support

“We are hopeful that one of these actions will forestall the hospital’s rush to extinguish Jahi’s chance at life,” said McMath’s uncle, Omari Sealey.

The family already had won a restraining order preventing doctors from removing the girl from a ventilator keeping her alive, but Grillo revoked her order Tuesday after hearing testimony from an independent physician who said McMath met “all criteria for brain death,” according to NBC Bay Area.

Grillo said in that ruling that Children’s Hospital could remove Jahi from life support unless the family filed a formal appeal, which they did on Monday.

McMath’s parents have insisted that their daughter is alive, regardless of doctors’ opinions that her condition is irreversible.

“I would probably need my child’s heart to stop to show me that she was dead. Her heart was still beating, so there’s still life there,” McMath’s mother, Nailah Winfield told the Associated Press on Friday.

But David Durand, chief of pediatrics at Children’s Hospital, said administrators did “not believe that performing surgical procedures on the body of a deceased person is an appropriate medical practice.”