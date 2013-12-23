The word today is JOB, J-O-B.

Some people in this world may have completely done away with thinking before acting. After reading this story I was left completely confused because a gentleman, Tevin Monroe went all the way left in his attempt to apply for a job. He lightweight may have had good intentions but went about it all the wrong way. Read below.

Via Huffingtonpost.com:

Police in Norfolk, Va., arrested 31-year-old Monroe last week after he allegedly walked into a Mickey D’s and told the on-duty manager he wanted to apply for a job.

When the manager explained twice that all job applicants must fill out their forms online, Monroe allegedly lifted his shirt and showed the gun tucked in his waistband, WAVY.com reported.

The suspect was still filling out the paperwork when police arrived, HamptonRoads.com reported.

Monroe was charged with brandishing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and disorderly conduct, WKTR.com reported.

Click Here to see the man responsible for this foolishness. Hopefully in the future he remembers a gun is not necessary, maybe just business appropriate attire and a positive attitude.

Are Times Really This Hard: Fooley Behavior was originally published on theboxhouston.com