Jay Z Ranks His Own Albums On His Birthday [PHOTOS]

Hip-Hop is known to be a young man’s sport. However, Jay Z is still the leader of the pack despite being in his forties. In Jay’s twenty plus years in the rap game, he’s dropped several albums that were head and shoulders above the competition. However, some of his albums are better than others. There have been countless arguments in school lunch rooms, entertainment publication offices, and barbershops about which Jay Z album is the best. While the general consenus is that Jay Z’s debut album “reasonable Doubt” is by far his best work, nobody ever asked Jay Z how he felt about his body of work. So on his 44th birthday, the “Holy Grail” performer posted a photo of his albums in the order in which he views them–from best to worst. The photo and opinions were posted to his site Life + Times. Under the photo he put a short description about why he likes or dislikes the project. And of course, “Reasonable Doubt” is number one on his list too.

Check out the list below.

1. Reasonable Doubt (Classic)

2. The Blueprint (Classic)

3. The Black Album (Classic)

4. Vol. 2 (Classic)

5. American Gangster (4 1/2, cohesive)

6. Magna Carta (Fuckwit, Tom Ford, Oceans, Beach, On the Run, Grail)

7. Vol. 1 (Sunshine kills this album…fuck… Streets, Where I’m from, You Must Love Me…)

8. BP3 (Sorry critics, it’s good. Empire (Gave Frank a run for his money))

9. Dynasty (Intro alone…)

10. Vol. 3 (Pimp C verse alone… oh, So Ghetto)

11. BP2 (Too many songs. Fucking Guru and Hip Hop, ha)

12. Kingdom Come (First game back, don’t shoot me)”

