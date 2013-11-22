UPDATE: VA Senator Creigh Deeds Discharged from UVA Medical Center

UPDATE: Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds has been released from the University of Virginia Medical Center. Deeds was stabbed multiples times in the head and upper torso last week. The alledged attacker was Deeds’ son Gus who took his own life after the attack. Via Twitter Deeds said that “I’m alive so must live. Some wounds won’t heal. Your prayers and your friendship are important to me.”

Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell ,while attending the Republican governors meeting in Arizona last week, said the state will find out what could have been done better to protect Senator Deeds and his son, Gus. A mental health agency released Gus Deeds one day before he allegedly stabbed his father, then took his own life. McDonnell said “the father tried to do something for his son and the system did not do the things to support him.”

Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in the head, face and chest. Deeds condition has been upgraded to good at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville. Deeds was stabbled by his 24 year old son Gus Deeds at his Bath County home on Tuesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide.

Counter to previous reports, that no beds were available. According to the Washington Post, there were beds available for Gus Deeds, son of Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds, before Tueday’s apparent murder-suicide. Beds were available at Western State Hospital in Staunton, Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg and the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Hospital officials all confirmed they could have admitted the 24-year old Deeds after he underwent a mental health evaluation on Monday. While the investigation is still underway, police believe the younger Deeds stabbed his father several times at the family home in the Bath County before shooting himself to death.

Creigh Deeds represents the 25th district of Bath County in the Virginia General Assembly.

