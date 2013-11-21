Images by MurphyPhotos.Net

Single Parent Lesson: Put that baby first!

One way to deal with your child’s “other half” without the negative feelings or emotions, is to always “put that baby first”! Sounds funny, right? Well, it’s quite true. Successful co-parenting involves 2 WILLING PARENTS that work toward the common goal of making sure the “child’s best interest” is protected and made top priority at all times. When this is done, you’ll start hitting homeruns with your co-parenting! TRUST…I know that this is easier said than done. That’s why I emphasized “2 WILLING PARENTS”!

Love ya S.P’s

Olympia D.

Also On 105.3 RnB: