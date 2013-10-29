Sebelius Apologizes for Obamacare Site Woes. Should She Be Fired? [POLL]

Updated Wednesday, October 30, 2013 at 10:10 a.m., ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius says she’s sorry consumers have wasted so much time dealing with technical problems on the Obama administration’s health insurance website.

Sebelius told the House Energy and Commerce Committee she apologizes for access problems that have been “miserably frustrating” for many Americans and said she’s accountable for fixing them – by the end of November.

She added that the system is getting better by the day.

But as the hearing got underway, consumers trying to log in from Virginia got this message: “The system is down at the moment.”

So, what should the president do now?

Or is it better to close ranks at this point?

At least one caller yesterday morning on ”NewsOne Now,” with Roland Martin. Mark from Baltimore had these words for Democrats as President Obama takes flack for problems with the Affordable Care Act web site:

“Democrats are so quick to jump ship. The one thing about the Republicans is that they have the same wrong message, but they stick together.”

